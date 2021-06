FILE – In this April 27, 2020, file photo, a worker passes public school buses parked at a depot in Manchester, N.H. School districts across America are in the midst of wrenching decisions during the summer about how to resume classes in settings radically altered by the coronavirus pandemic, with socially distanced school buses, virtual learning, outdoor classrooms and quarantine protocols for infected children as the new norm. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Future School of Fort Smith is offering enrichment sessions for students this summer.

Sessions begin June 7 and cover interests including overnight backpacking and kayaking, gardening, cheerleading and marine biology.

To register, visit the Future School on Facebook, its website, or call the office at 479-431-8695. Space is limited to 10 spots for each session.

