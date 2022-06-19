SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Twelve Northwest Arkansas high school graduates celebrated their pledge to serve their country on Saturday in Springdale.

The future cadets attended a picnic with their families, former military academy graduates and Rep. Steve Womack.

“None of these service academies are easy, only the elite of the elite get in there and that’s representative of the group that will be here at this picnic today,” Womack said.

Former military academy graduates gave speeches to encourage future cadets.

“I just really wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself and I also wanted to go to college so going to such a good school and also getting to join the army as an officer seemed like the best option available,” said Luke Welcher, a freshman student at West Point.

Seven of 12 will attend West Point, three will go to the U.S. Air Force Academy and two will attend the U.S. Navel Academy.