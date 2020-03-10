Gag order issued in Mauricio Torres trial

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Circuit Court Judge issued a gag order for the Mauricio Torres capital murder trial, effective Tuesday, March 10.

The order bars all court personnel from commenting to reporters.

MERRIAM WEBSTER “GAG ORDER” DEFINITION: a judicial ruling barring public disclosure or discussion (as by the press) of information related to a case broadly : a similar nonjudicial prohibition against the release of confidential information or against public discussion of a sensitive matter

On Friday, March 6, Judge Karren signed a court document for a status hearing.

On Thursday, Judge Karren declared a mistrial in the case and dismissed the jury after an attempted witness attack on Torres. That witness, who was testifying at the time, was Torres’ stepson Quinton Martin, 24.

Defense attorney Jeff Rosenzweig said as for what happens next in the case, “we’re in an unchartered territory … let the State Supreme Court decide.”