MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe weather hit the Mid-South hard on Friday, March 31. Parts of Wynne, Arkansas and Covington, TN were utterly devastated by tornadoes and high winds. Below is a growing gallery of images from all over the News Channel 3 viewing area.

If you have photos or videos you’d like to share, you can send them to newstips@wreg.com

Mississippi

Pontotoc County, Mississippi

Arkansas

Wynne, Arkansas

Highway 64 on the way to Wynne, Arkansas

Tennessee

Covington, TN on April 1 after the storms.

Memphis, TN storm damage

Crestview Elementary School in Covington, TN

Adamsville, TN in McNairy County

  • Photo provided by the Adamsville PD

More photos from in McNairy County

Brighton and Covington, TN

