GALLERY: search for “persons of interest” in Capitol protest

Jake Angeli, 32, from Arizona. Purported QAnon influencer, and sometimes called “QAnon Shaman,” according to the Arizona Republic’s website.

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 18 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and the National Guard assisted in the riot at, and around, the Capitol building in D.C. on Wednesday, January 6, according to a statement from the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP).

There have been 69 arrests from Wednesday into Thursday, January 7, according to USCP.

Here are photos of “persons of interest in unrest-related offenses” from January 6, 2021. The “unlawful entry” photos took place at around 1:30 p.m. at the U.S. Capitol Grounds, 100 block of First Street, NW.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

More than 50 USCP and MPD were hurt during the attack on the Capitol. The USCP reports that several officers have been hospitalized with serious injuries.