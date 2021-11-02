Games times, schedule announced for 2022 season of Naturals baseball

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals officially announced the game times for all of their 2022 home games at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

Opening Night will be at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, while the home and regular season finale will be played at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday, September 18. The Naturals will open the 2022 season on the road on Friday, April 8 against the Springfield Cardinals.

The Naturals will continue to use a standard start time of 7:05 p.m. for the team’s Tuesday through Friday home games, while weekend games will start at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday night and 2:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Monday remains a league-wide off day, so the Naturals will not usually have games scheduled on Mondays with the exception being a home matchup against the Tulsa Drillers on Monday, July 4 at 6:35 p.m. The Naturals are home on the Fourth of July for the first time since 2017.

The only other exceptions to the standard start times listed above will be for two Education Day Games on Tuesday, April 26 and Tuesday, May 10, that are slated to begin at 11:05 a.m. and a Matinee Baseball/Summer Camp Day on Wednesday, June 22, scheduled to start at 12:05 p.m.

The Naturals’ 2022 regular season schedule is available here. Game dates and times are subject to change.

The Naturals will announce their promotional schedule in February, 2022.

Discounted ticket packages are now on sale for the upcoming 2022 season. Those interested can purchase tickets online at www.nwanaturals.com, email tickets@nwanaturals.com, or call (479) 927-4900 for more information.