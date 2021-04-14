Garfield man dies after collision with concrete barrier

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Garfield man dies after colliding with a concrete barrier on Interstate 49 at Slaughter Pen Road on April 12.

According to a police report, Allan Timbes, 69, of Garfield, was driving north in the left lane on Interstate 49.

Timbes went off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. He continued through the median, over Slaughter Pen Road, and struck the concrete barrier.

The weather conditions were clear and the road conditions were dry.

This is the 154th fatality due to an accident in the state of Arkansas in 2021.