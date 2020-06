FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Garth Brooks will perform a concert for drive-in theaters across America on June 27.

The 112 in Fayetteville will be a part of the one-night concert.

Tickets are $100 per vehicle. The concert will go on rain or shine beginning at 6 p.m.

You can purchase your tickets at Ticketmaster.