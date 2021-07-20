Gary Clark Jr. coming to the Walmart AMP

INDIO, CA – APRIL 16: Musician Gary Clark Jr. performs onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Grammy Award winner Gary Clark Jr. is coming to the Walmart AMP in Rogers on Saturday, October 23, as part of the Cox Concert Series.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the public on Friday, July 23 at 9 a.m.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Gary Clark Jr. will perform at the AMP on October 23! Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23, at 9am. pic.twitter.com/TWdc8zlhtK — Walmart AMP (@walmart_amp) July 20, 2021

Prices range from $29.50 to $59.50, plus fees.

You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com, or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office.

Clark recently won three Grammys, including Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for “This Land,” and Best Contemporary Blues Album for THIS LAND.