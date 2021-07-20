Gary Clark Jr. coming to the Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Grammy Award winner Gary Clark Jr. is coming to the Walmart AMP in Rogers on Saturday, October 23, as part of the Cox Concert Series.
Tickets for the show go on sale to the public on Friday, July 23 at 9 a.m.
Prices range from $29.50 to $59.50, plus fees.
You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com, or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office.
Clark recently won three Grammys, including Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for “This Land,” and Best Contemporary Blues Album for THIS LAND.