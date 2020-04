FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to GasBuddy, the average price per gallon for regular gas is $1.47 in the state.

The city of Benton currently holds the lowest gas price in Arkansas, sitting at just $1.01 a gallon.

Our neighboring state of Oklahoma currently holds an average of $1.35.

The average is $1.43 in Missouri.