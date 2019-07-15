Gas prices continue to rise in Arkansas

Arkansas gas prices have risen 6.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.43/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,826 stations.

Gas prices in Arkansas are 8.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 16.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Arkansas is priced at $2.19/g today while the most expensive is $2.99/g, a difference of 80.0 cents per gallon.

The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $2.01/g while the most expensive is $5.49/g, a difference of $3.48/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.79/g today. The national average is up 11.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 8.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Arkansas and the national average going back a few years:

July 15, 2018: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

July 15, 2017: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

July 15, 2016: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

July 15, 2015: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

