FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a woman pumps gas at a convenience store in Pittsburgh. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, March 15, 2020, that gas prices could continue to fall as demand shrinks amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Average gas prices continue to rise as more people begin to travel and the nation reopens amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to GasBuddy, the average cost of a gallon is now $2.10 nationwide.

In Arkansas, the average sits at $1.78.

Missouri is at $1.87 cents and Oklahoma is at $1.79 cents.

Analysts expect gas prices to continue to creep up throughout the summer as more Americans hit the road.