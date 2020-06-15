FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Average gas prices continue to rise as more people begin to travel and the nation reopens amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to GasBuddy, the average cost of a gallon is now $2.10 nationwide.
In Arkansas, the average sits at $1.78.
Missouri is at $1.87 cents and Oklahoma is at $1.79 cents.
Analysts expect gas prices to continue to creep up throughout the summer as more Americans hit the road.
