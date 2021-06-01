Gas prices fall in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gas prices in Arkansas have fallen slightly in the past week.
According to a survey of nearly 2,000 gas stations by Gas Buddy, the price of a gallon of gas has gone down by about one cent since last week.
The survey said gas prices throughout the state are still more than 7 cents higher than a month ago and more than a dollar higher than this time last year.
Today, the average gallon of gas in Arkansas costs $2.75 which is 29 cents less than the national average of $3.04.