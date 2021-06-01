Gas prices fall in Arkansas

In this March 16, 2021 photo, a gas pump displays gas and diesel prices in Richmond, Va. Gasoline prices are at a seven-year high, Thursday, May 27, ahead of one of America’s busiest holiday travel weekends. But experts don’t expect steep prices to keep eager motorists off the road. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gas prices in Arkansas have fallen slightly in the past week.

According to a survey of nearly 2,000 gas stations by Gas Buddy, the price of a gallon of gas has gone down by about one cent since last week.

The survey said gas prices throughout the state are still more than 7 cents higher than a month ago and more than a dollar higher than this time last year.

Today, the average gallon of gas in Arkansas costs $2.75 which is 29 cents less than the national average of $3.04.

