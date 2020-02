FILE – In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, a gas pump reflecting current prices is seen in Orlando, Fla. On Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, the Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for January. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Gas prices fell another half-cent this past week.

GasBuddy reports the average price per gallon is now $2.13.

The cheapest in the state is priced at $1.89 while the most expensive sits at $2.99.

GasBuddy analysts said while prices are low, it’s not a bad idea to fill up at the pump with the chances of prices rising in the coming days.