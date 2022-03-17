FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, analysts from QuoteWizard found that search interest for electric cars is up 300% in the last month.

The study states that rising gas prices have sparked a growing demand for alternative fuel vehicles. Arkansas checked in at #32 in state interest rankings, with a 63% increase over the past two weeks.

Some of the other findings were as follows:

California, Delaware and Washington rank highest for electric cars

Alabama, Louisiana and Vermont rank lowest for electric cars

Maine has seen the highest increase in electric car demand, with a 117% spike over two weeks

Insuring an electric vehicle can cost 25% more than a traditional car

More results from the report are available here.