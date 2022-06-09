FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Robert Mann owns the Stadium Shoppe by Baum Walker stadium.

He says business without baseball hosting a regional or a super-regional has been an enormous problem for his business.

While the lack of home playoff baseball games has been an issue, he says inflation has been an even larger problem.

“Nobody’s really in the mood when you’re paying $4.50 a gallon of gas to buy a T-shirt,” says Mann.

But it’s not just the Stadium Shoppe that is noticing this issue.

Walmart, Target, and other major box stores are also noticing consumers switching from buying wants, to only buying needs.

This coupled with greater wholesale costs isn’t the greatest equation for big businesses or small businesses.

Cost business owners won’t be able to eat themselves.

“As a business owner, you do everything you can by trying to take a lower margin, even though the cost is going up you try and keep your retails the same but then you reach a point where your retails just have to go up or you’re just giving it away,” says Mann.