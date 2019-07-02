Gas prices increasing as Fourth of July nears

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Fourth of July travelers may want to keep in mind that fuel prices are increasing.

The reason for the increase isn’t only because of summer travel and Fourth of July, but mostly because of escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Fuel prices increased two cents within one week at the end of June. Prices in the state average at $2.34 per gallon, but that remains quite a bit less than the national average, which is $2.71 per gallon, according to the site GasBuddy projects.

Those prices are 23.2 cents per gallon less than they were during 2018.

GasBuddy surveyed and compared more than 1,800 stations in the state in addition to comparing those prices to other prices throughout the nation.

Comparing the cheapest and most expensive stations in Arkansas, there is an 88-cent per gallon difference, according to GasBuddy. The cheapest priced is $2.11 while the most expensive is priced at $2.99.