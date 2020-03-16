Gas prices plummet in Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) Gas prices in Arkansas are steadily decreasing.
Arkansas gas prices have fallen 11.2 cents per gallon in the past week. Averaging $1.99/g today and 13.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 30.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy’s price reports, the cheapest station in Arkansas is priced at $1.64/g today while the most expensive is $3.11/g, a difference of $1.47/g.
The cheapest price in the entire country today is $0.57/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g.
Gas prices in Arkansas and the national average for the past decade:
- March 16, 2019: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)
- March 16, 2018: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)
- March 16, 2017: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
- March 16, 2016: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $1.96/g)
- March 16, 2015: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)
- March 16, 2014: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)
- March 16, 2013: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)
- March 16, 2012: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.83/g)
- March 16, 2011: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)
- March 16, 2010: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)