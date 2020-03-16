Gas prices plummet in Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) Gas prices in Arkansas are steadily decreasing.

Arkansas gas prices have fallen 11.2 cents per gallon in the past week. Averaging $1.99/g today and 13.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 30.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy’s price reports, the cheapest station in Arkansas is priced at $1.64/g today while the most expensive is $3.11/g, a difference of $1.47/g.

The cheapest price in the entire country today is $0.57/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g.

Gas prices in Arkansas and the national average for the past decade:

