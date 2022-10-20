(The Hill) – International convenience store chain Circle K will team up with marijuana company Green Thumb Industries to sell cannabis at gas stations in Florida next year.

Green Thumb, a national cannabis company that owns dispensaries selling marijuana products under the name Rise Dispensaries, said the rollout will start with 10 select locations in 2023 before potentially expanding in the future.

Through an exclusive agreement, Green Thumb says it can technically lease space from Circle K in Florida, where the gas station chain owns 600 locations. The in-store services from Green Thumb will be named Rise Express.

“The opening of RISE Express stores at Circle K locations is a game-changer,” said Green Thumb chairman and CEO Ben Kovler in a statement. “Convenience is a strong channel in retail, and people want more access to cannabis.”

The cannabis products sold at the Circle K locations will include flowers, pre-rolls, gummies and vapes, according to Green Thumb.

The cannabis is grown at a nearby Green Thumb facility in Ocala, Fla., which will be operational by the end of 2022.

Marijuana is legal for medicinal use in Florida. Across the U.S., around 37 states have legalized for medicinal use and another 19 states for recreational use. Washington, D.C., has legalized recreational and medicinal marijuana use.

Five states have recreational marijuana legalization on the ballot this year: Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The Biden administration also drew headlines this month when it announced pardons for all those convicted of simple marijuana possession federally.

Marijuana use is growing among U.S. adults, with 49 percent of all adults reporting in 2021 they have tried the product at least once in their lifetimes.