Gas station property contaminated, leaking into groundwater

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA) — A River Valley gas station contaminated from an oil and gas leak could be leaking it into groundwater.

The man who owns the property is suing the bank that sold it to him.

David Rofkahr bought the 64 Corner Store along Alma highway in 2014.

“The prior owner went into default status. Our allegation is that Citizens Bank assisted by brokering a deal whereby they reached out to Mr. Rofkahr and told them there was a situation, this opportunity for him to purchase this gas station convenience store,” Nathan Mendenhall, Civil Litigation Attorney for Hanna Law Firm said. He represents Rofkahr.

When Rofkahr bought it he thought he got a deal.

“They would shave off a portion of the purchase price so he can reclaim some of the debts that the gentleman owed him,” Mendenhall said.

The bank is foreclosing on him, according to court records.

Plus, Rofkahr is facing pressure from the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality to fix environmental issues.

“The bill is going to be high, over $1 million,” Mendenhall said.

The ADEQ has been investigating it since 2016.

The official report states unknown quantities of gasoline and diesel were released into the environment after replacing a device on a diesel tank, and “free product in contact with groundwater has been identified at the site.”

Elevated benzene levels were found in groundwater.

The sample with the highest amount of benzene was taken in February 2019.

The report also states there is chronic human health inhalation risk to workers in the retail store from soil gas vapors, and the potential risk for exposure from the contaminated soil could impact public utility workers.

“The ADEQ has recognized there is serious issues, tank leakage into the ground that’s going to require 11 or 12 feet of the ground dug up, taken away and replaced. Essentially the gas station will be shut down,” Mendenhall said.

Mendenhall claims these issues were not disclosed when it was bought.

That’s why he’s filed a cross-claim to the foreclosure, alleging Citizens Bank and Trust Company was negligent in selling him this property.

Mendenhall says, “if i was a citizen in that area, I certainly would be concerned if there is some leakage going on that’s not being reported or being covered up, or someone isn’t paying attention to those things.”

The ADEQ says a corrective action plan is needed to fix these issues.

According to Mendenhall, all new tanks and pumps will need to be installed, and experts will have to be brought in completely overhaul the property.

According to the ADEQ, a corrective action plan has not yet been submitted.

When asked about the safety of the groundwater, the ADEQ responded: “Clean-up goals at RCRA Subtitle I release sites are established on a risk-based basis. The clean-up goals expressed in DEQ’s EA are adequately protective of human health and the environment based on current land use. Since there is no beneficial use of the uppermost groundwater at the referenced site, clean-up to drinking water standards is not required. Neither federal nor state laws require that all groundwater be cleaned-up to drinking water standards. The federal law that DEQ is tasked to implement (UST sites) requires “adequate protection of human health and the environment. At the conclusion of the clean-up, DEQ will require a period of groundwater monitoring to assure that goal attainment is sustained.”

Brad Thomas with the Crawford County Department of Emergency Management says he has not seen the report from the ADEQ.

A call to Van Buren Mayor Joe Hurst was not immediately returned.

Citizens Bank & Trust Company said they could not comment on pending litigation.