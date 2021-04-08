Generations Bank offers reward for information in Fayetteville ATM theft

A man takes out Euro banknotes from an automated teller machine (ATM) at a cash point of the French bank “La Banque Postale” in Carquefou, Western France, on September 10, 2014. (JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD/AFP via Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Generations Bank is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for the theft of one of the bank’s automated teller machines (ATM) in Fayetteville on Sunday.

The machine was stolen from the bank’s location at 3665 North Investment Drive in the early hours of April 4. According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the suspects used heavy equipment from a nearby construction site to remove and destroy the ATM, which was later located by investigators with an undisclosed amount of cash removed.

According to a release from the bank on Thursday, it is working with the Fayetteville Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“While we are working as quickly as possible to replace the ATM, we are happy to still be able to serve our customers in our other drive-thru lanes,” said Jon Harrell, chairman and CEO. “We appreciate the diligence of the local Fayetteville Police and the FBI on their efforts to apprehend the suspect(s).”

The bank is asking anyone with information about the theft to contact the FBI at (501) 221-9100.

Similar ATM thefts occurred last year in Fayetteville in August and in Bentonville in July.

At this time, it is unclear if authorities believe they are connected.