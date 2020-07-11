Gentry HS class of 2020 have commencement ceremony

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Gentry High School class of 2020 is finally able to walk across the stage and accept their diplomas.

With ongoing COVID-19 concerns, graduation for many students has been anything but normal even non-existent for some but tonight Gentry grads turned their tassels toward the future.

Principal Brae Harper said it has been two months in the works for the seniors but tonight’s ceremony was all worth it.

“It’s been a long time coming for them but they’re excited and happy and I think they’ll be glad when it’s all done,” Harper said.

Students wore masks and practiced social distancing.

Each were allowed up to six guests.

The event was live on Facebook for those who could not attend.