Gentry lake closed for high voltage line repair

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One Benton County lake will close in the wake of electrical repairs.

SWEPCO Lake will be restricted to all boating and fishing October 5-9.

Southwestern Electric Power Company announced the closure on Tuesday, citing a focus on public safety as the reason for the closure.

SWEPCO will be performing maintenance on high voltage power lines running across the lake, which also serves at the cooling reservoir for the company’s Flint Creek Power Plant.

The closure dates are weather permitting and subject to change.