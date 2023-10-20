BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Gentry man is accused of raping an Oklahoma child who was reported missing.

Darren Rinehart, 22, was arrested on Oct. 17 and is accused of one count of rape.

Court documents say that on Oct. 16, Gentry police received a call for a missing juvenile from Stilwell, Oklahoma, that was believed to be at 110 Crowder Avenue in Gentry, where Rinehart lived.

It was requested that the juvenile be detained and released back to their parents.

Officers met with Rinehart, who said he was not aware of the victim’s age until police informed him.

The victim was transported back to the police department and their mother was notified.

An officer noticed marks on the victim’s neck and asked what they were. The victim told the officer that Rinehart became drunk and forced them onto his bed.

Police then set up an interview with the Child and Family Advocacy Center of Western Benton County.

During the victim’s interview, they explained that they were in Gentry because they were “forced to do some things [they] wasn’t supposed to do,” according to court documents.

The victim said that they were staying at a friend’s house in Stilwell when a man named Darren Beaver began to message them on Facebook. They noted that they were familiar with Beaver and believed him to be 19 years old.

Shortly after, Rinehart arrived at the friend’s house. The victim stated that Rinehart was not the person they believed they were talking to on Facebook.

When Rinehart arrived, he said that Beaver was waiting for them at Casey’s and that he would take them to him. Rinehart then drove them to his residence in Gentry.

When they arrived, Rinehart told them that it was Beaver’s house and that he was coming. Rinehart then began to give the victim alcohol.

The victim said that they remembered lying down and that Rinehart began to kiss their neck, but they did not remember what happened next.

The victim said that they woke up the next day shortly before Gentry police arrived. When they woke up, they felt sick and thought something had happened to them because their pants felt loose.

According to court documents, Rinehart told them to tell police that they did nothing but kiss.

The victim was given a medical examination after the interview. The nurse reported abnormal bruising and bleeding.

Rinehart was questioned by police and admitted to picking the victim up and taking them back to his residence but claimed that he did not give them alcohol.

The affidavit says that Rinehart told police that the two kissed but there was no sexual contact.

Police finished questioning Rinehart and took him into custody.

Rinehart is currently being held on a $75,000 bond. He has a hearing scheduled for Nov. 27 in Benton County.