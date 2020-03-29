Gentry Plant employee tests positive for COVID-19

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Saturday night, March 28, a Gentry Plant employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee’s last day at work was Monday, March 23, according to Mike Gloekler, McKee Foods Communications & Public Relations Manager.

The employee called EHS on Tuesday, March 24, and was placed on medical leave at that time.

The employee reports close contact with five other employees, and Gentry management has contacted those people individually and provided the necessary support.

Gentry management is tracking the employee’s areas worked and generating a plan for cleaning and sanitizing those areas as needed.