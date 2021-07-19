Gentry Police receive K9 body armor donation

Courtesy: Gentry Police Department, Facebook

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gentry Police Department will receive a bullet and stab protective vest for its K9 unit thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the vest is sponsored by Nancy Coleman of Aldan, Penn.

The post says delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

According to the post, Vested Interest in K9s’ mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S.

The organization has provided over 4,327 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations, according to the post.

The post says the program is open to U.S. dogs 20 months and older, actively employed, and certified with law enforcement of related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978.

