Gentry Public Schools to go virtual Friday, February 19

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gentry Public Schools will have a Remote Learning Day tomorrow, Friday, February 19, 2021, due to inclement weather.

Officials said students will work on projects that do not require long use of electronic devices or internet service after receiving the initial details of their project.

Primary School and Intermediate School students will receive their project instructions, through Pioneer Alert notifications and/or Campus Facebook pages. 

Middle School and High School students will need to log in to their Google Classroom to receive the project instructions.

