Gentry schools pivot to online learning

Image courtesy of Gentry Public Schools

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gentry Public Schools is pivoting some of its campuses to virtual-only instruction, the district announced on Facebook on Wednesday.

The high school (grades 9-12) will pivot to virtual-only beginning Thursday, January 20th through Friday, January 29th. On-site instruction will begin again on Monday, February 1, according to the school.

Primary school students (grades K-2) will pivot to online-only for for Thursday, January 21st and Friday, January 22nd. Onsite instruction will resume on Monday, January 25th.

Intermediate school and middle school students (grades 3-5, 6-8) will continue with normal onsite instruction at this time.

Meals will be available upon request for students forced to pivot

