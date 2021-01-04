Gentry Schools remind students and families to take precautions for return to class

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy of Gentry Public Schools

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — School districts want to remind parents to not send their children to class if they are feeling sick.

Gentry Public Schools superintendent Terrie Metz asks parents to check to make sure their children don’t have a fever and aren’t showing any other symptoms of COVID-19 if they were quarantined before or over the break.

If a student tested positive, the district asks that they follow the release dates given by their ADH case worker.

If a child or someone in the household is sick or has been exposed, parents should contact their campus nurse.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers