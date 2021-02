GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – With early voting underway in the Benton County special elections, voters in Gentry are now able to vote on the ballot measure that could legalize liquor sales in city limits on Sundays.

“So yes, this would mean that people inside the city limits of Gentry could go to a liquor store on Sunday and make purchases of their choice,” BenCo Communications Director Channing Barker said.

