GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA) — Several Gentry residents voted Monday, Sept. 9 during an early election for a multi-million bond issue that would allow $15 million for new recreation opportunities and other improvements.

Voters will decide whether they want a half-cent increase in the town’s sales and use tax that was approved during November 2018.

Monday, Sept. 9 is the last day for early voting. The election will be Tuesday, Sept. 10.