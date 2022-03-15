FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On March 14, a Gentry woman was sentenced to 280 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and one count of Money Laundering.

The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville.

According to court documents, in August of 2019, agents with Homeland Security Investigations received information that Jessica Marie Harcrow, 40, was trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine into the Northwest Arkansas area from Oklahoma. In August and September of 2019, agents conducted multiple controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Harcrow in Decatur.

On July 14, 2020, Harcrow used proceeds from drug trafficking to obtain a cashier’s check for $26,000. Harcrow then used the check to purchase a parcel of land.

On May 14, 2021, agents executed a search warrant on a residence owned by Harcrow in Delaware County, Oklahoma. During the search, law enforcement located and seized approximately five pounds of methamphetamine, a firearm, multiple plastic baggies and a digital scale.

In August 2021, the defendant gave a voluntary interview and admitted to distributing methamphetamine to three other members of her drug trafficking organization. She further admitted that drug trafficking was her primary source of income. At sentencing, Harcrow was determined to be the leader of her drug trafficking organization and held responsible for seizures of over 5 kilograms of actual methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement. Homeland Security Investigations Fayetteville, the Benton County Drug Unit and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics investigated the case, and assistant U.S. Attorney Sydney Butler prosecuted the case.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.