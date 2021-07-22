Gentry working on city revitalization

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas downtown area is going to be getting a facelift.

Gentry Chamber of Commerce President Janie Parks says planning is officially underway to spruce up its downtown.

Parks says the city has always wanted to be a livable, walkable community, and fixing up the Main Street District is a step in the right direction.

“A downtown area that people are proud of and like to come spend an evening in a small restaurant or sitting on a street corner or whatever, but that’s the kind of downtown we want, an accessible, walkable community,” Parks said.

Parks hopes the plan will be finalized in the fall.