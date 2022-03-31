SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale students returned for a full day of school Thursday, after massive tornado damage to George Elementary gym and playground just the day before.

There were a lot of hugs given in the hallways of the school today as students and teachers were still processing the tornado’s damage to their school. One person with Springdale schools said what used to be their gym looked like a warzone.

The damage to this metal building helped meteorologists classify the tornado as an EF-3.

Erika Fuentes, the school counselor, said the quick return was necessary because school is a safe and happy place for many.

“It feels like a lot of things changed overnight, and if we can provide some sense of normalcy in some routine that they’re accustomed to, they’re gonna adjust so much better that way,” said Fuentes.

She said it’s helpful for parents who’re still looking at the damage to their homes or businesses to have a safe place to take their kids during the day.

Justin Swope, the principal, said they ensured that the building with all the classrooms was safe before they returned to class by bringing in structural engineers and the fire department to look at the school.

Both Swope and Fuentes said there’s a wide range of emotions, but not all are bad.

“It was great to see smiling faces,” said Swope. “They’re obviously probably still shocked and just processing what they went through yesterday.”

Fuentes said they’ve seen tears of sadness and joy as students are able to see their friends are okay and back at school.

As the students get used to changes like having recess in the classroom or no PE class, Fuentes said having open communication about their emotions for the coming weeks is crucial.

Swope said they don’t expect to finish rebuilding the gym any time this school year, but the clean up process is moving fast. Right now, they’re looking into other ways for kids to blow off steam, like moving PE and recess into the cafeteria or nearby outdoor spaces.