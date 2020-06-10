George Floyd march ends peacefully

A march to honor the life of George Floyd ends peacefully in Fayetteville Tuesday night.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A march to honor the life of George Floyd ends peacefully in Fayetteville Tuesday night.

Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25 of this year.

From 6-8 p.m., protestors participated in a sit-in along Martin Luther King Blvd. near Lot 56.

Around 200 people lined the streets of MLK Blvd peacefully protesting Floyd’s death.

The Fayetteville Police Department did have a presence throughout the event, but did not have to close down any roads or make any arrests.

Around 8 p.m. protesters began to march from MLK Blvd. to the corner of Washington and 7th St., where a mural of George Floyd was painted by artist Octavio Logo.

Once the group reached the mural, there was complete silence as they honored Floyd on the day of his funeral. This was around 8:30 p.m.

After about 30 minutes of silence, people started to bring things like candles and flowers to the table set directly in front of the mural.

Around 9 p.m. people started to leave the area, and shortly after that, police left as well.