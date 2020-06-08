George Floyd Memorial March scheduled for tomorrow night in Fayetteville

by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Organizers are hosting a George Floyd Memorial March tomorrow, June 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Peaceful Fayetteville planned a peaceful, socially distanced sit in and march to mourn the murder of George Floyd.

Gatherers will line MLK starting at Lot 56 and spread out down MLK.

Peaceful Fayetteville encourages marchers to wear masks and try to social distance as much as possible.

The march from MLK to the corner of E. 7th Street and Washington Avenue will begin at 8 p.m. and end where the mural of George Floyd has been added.

