George’s Inc. supports its employees with appreciation bonus

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — George’s Inc., a fourth-generation, family-owned, and operated company founded a century ago, announced its plan to pay more than 7,300 employees a temporary appreciation bonus, as of March 15 through April 25.

The approximately $5 million in bonuses will go to essential team members and drivers who are bringing protein products to communities around the country and the world during the pandemic.

In addition to the bonuses, George’s implemented safeguards to support its workforce spanning corporate offices, production facilities, truck shops, feed mills, and hatcheries.

Among the activities George’s has initiated, include but are not limited to:

• Temporary income increased for essential hourly and weekly workers plus other efforts instituted to care for workforce community

“We are especially grateful to our team of frontline professionals across our entire supply chain who have risen to the challenge of meeting the increased demand for food among our customers, consumers and operators,” said Charles George, George’s co-CEO. “It’s only right that we reward and recognize the critical role they all play in maintaining a vital food supply.”

Healthcare Benefits:

o Copays have been waived for George’s medical plan members for telemedicine, as well as waving copay and coinsurance for COVID19 testing in network

o No wait time for short term disability or salary continuation payments for sick employees

Preventative Measures:

o Implemented the use of thermal Imagining cameras at all production facilities before each shift; as well as utilizing temporal thermometers at corporate and all other off-site locations where essential employees report to work

o Introduced protocols to identify potential exposure to COVID-19; following CDC’s guidance on quarantines

o Sharing government-issued health and safety best practices with supply partners, within the food industry & our communities

o Instituted enhanced cleaning procedures in all common areas

o Conducting daily corporate crisis response team meetings

o Instituted meeting and travel restrictions for all George’s employees, business partners, contractors, suppliers, and vendors; all nonessential personnel are working from home

• Food Supply:

o Expanded accessibility of product to those in need

o Diligently monitoring manufacturing and supply facilities to insure no disruptions to the supply