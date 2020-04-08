George’s increases safety measures to protect workforce

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — George’s Inc. said it has implemented a series of new safeguards to protect the health and safety of its workforce spanning corporate offices, production facilities, truck shops, feed mills and hatcheries across all four states in which they operate.
“The health and safety of our team members is our number one priority, said Charles George, George’s co-CEO. “We are taking extraordinary measures to make sure our team members feel safe and empowered to come to work. We are grateful for our team, who show up every day and are committed to maintaining our vital food supply.”
As an essential part of the food supply chain, George’s continues to operate supporting the demand for chicken, while doing everything in its power to protect its team members, according to a press release.
The release said in early March, George’s activated their Infectious Disease Response plan and has been increasing health and safety protocols as needed.
The new protocols George’s has initiated include but are not limited to:
- Institution of an immediate and aggressive educational campaign on best practices for social hygiene, social distancing, and signs/symptoms of potential COVID-19 infection
- Establishment of an internal COVID-19 Task Force that is responsible for monitoring and adopting policies and procedures based on the most current information and guidance
- Team member screenings, including temperature checks utilizing Thermal imagining cameras prior to the beginning of each work shift and prior to entry
- Enhanced cleaning and sanitation of all common use areas (breakrooms, restrooms, etc.)
- Comprehensive production floor sanitation that occurs every night, including a complete sanitation of all machinery
- Restriction of all non-essential business travel and instituted a screening process for those returning from personal travel
- Preparation of an Infectious Disease Response Plan, that will be implemented in conjunction with local authorities, if a team member contracts COVID-19