George’s increases safety measures to protect workforce

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — George’s Inc. said it has implemented a series of new safeguards to protect the health and safety of its workforce spanning corporate offices, production facilities, truck shops, feed mills and hatcheries across all four states in which they operate.

“The health and safety of our team members is our number one priority, said Charles George, George’s co-CEO. “We are taking extraordinary measures to make sure our team members feel safe and empowered to come to work. We are grateful for our team, who show up every day and are committed to maintaining our vital food supply.”

As an essential part of the food supply chain, George’s continues to operate supporting the demand for chicken, while doing everything in its power to protect its team members, according to a press release.

The release said in early March, George’s activated their Infectious Disease Response plan and has been increasing health and safety protocols as needed.

The new protocols George’s has initiated include but are not limited to: