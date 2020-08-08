George’s Majestic Lounge hosts parking lot concert series

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local music venue welcoming back live concerts.

Tonight George’s Majestic Lounge hosted its Honeyjack Happy Hour show as a part of it’s parking lot party concert series.

Last week the venue held it’s first live concert since closing it’s doors in March. Since then, George’s has been live streaming concerts.

Tonight’s show was held outdoors and concert goers were able to social distance while the venue followed guidelines.

“It was great, there was less people and made sure there was distancing so I think they’re taking the right protocols to still live your live and still do things,” said Richard Mertha, Went to Show at George’s.

For those who didn’t feel like getting out tonight, the show was live-streamed on George’s Facebook page. Click here to see it.