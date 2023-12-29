FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — George’s Majestic Lounge on Dickson Street in Fayetteville is turning 97 years old in 2024.

The venue was opened in 1927 by George Pappas and since then, the live music venue has had four owners.

The venue is currently owned by the Crowne family, Brian and Day.

Crowne knew the previous owner’s son and was able to buy the venue in 2004 and the property in 2012.

“I just told him, I said, If you ever decide to sell the place, you know, give me, give me a chance,” Crowne said.

Before becoming the owner, Crowne sang and played guitar, but mostly was a rock and roll saxophone player.

Brian Crowne playing the saxophone, picture on the wall of George’s Majestic Lounge.

George’s was the first place he ever played.

Crowne says, “It was kind of a natural transition from, you know, being the guy that used to be on stage to being the guy that puts on the shows and puts bands on stage.”

Crowne says their goal was to focus George’s on music and they will always try to maintain relevance and keep it fresh.

“Whether it’s with the new freshmen that are coming to college or the people who’ve been coming here for 40 or 50 years, you know, just continue to program things that hopefully, you know, that they’re into and they enjoy,” he said.

Crowne says his wife created a college ambassador program where they talk and listen to people about what music they’re into these days so that they can keep the venue alive for the next generation to enjoy.

George’s was the first bar in Northwest Arkansas to offer color television and pizza delivery service.

It is also the oldest and longest-running live music venue in Arkansas.

Crowne says, “Legacy establishments like this have been part of the community for multiple generations. Just kind of become part of the mosaic and the fabric of a community and what continues to make Fayetteville special.”

Jesse James Johnson is a frequent customer at the venue and he says growing up, he heard about the place from his parents.

“They had been regulars here for shows with local and out-of-town musicians for, I mean, since before I was even a thought before they met each other,” Johnson said.

Johnson says George’s is a “good place to see music and shows, to meet up with friends, to have just like a nice time when there’s some kind of event happening.”

Even though there are many bars on Dickson, Johnson says George’s is also a good option because there’s parking everywhere, easy to get to and an old brick building.

“Everybody loves an old brick building that’s not just like nasty square drywall like a lot of modern stuff is,” he said.

The venue is for 18-year-olds and up.

Crowne says they make sure there is no underage drinking by giving out armbands.