FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man is dead after his semi-truck crashed into a creek on Interstate 40 in Franklin County on March 7.

According to Arkansas State Police, Jong Choi of Georgia was driving east near mile marker 42 when he hit the guardrail on a bridge and fell 50 feet into a creek.

Franklin County Emergency Management says debris from the crash hit other vehicles sending two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was raining and the roads were wet at the time of the crash.