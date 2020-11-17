Gerber confirms Fort Smith expansion plans, new jobs

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith has secured a deal with Gerber Products to expand its plant in the city.

Expansions to the plant are expected to add a total of 25 jobs over the course of five years.

Officials say they’re optimistic about the new job growth.

“The State of Arkansas, the Governor’s Office, AEDC, the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Fort Smith worked together to compete for Gerber’s expansion project. We offered incentives to secure the project,” said Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken, “480 jobs will remain and 25 jobs will be added over 5 years. A great win for Arkansas and the Fort Smith River Valley Region.”

The project will include facility upgrades like new food manufacturing and food processing equipment and machinery and will complete infrastructure improvements at the site.