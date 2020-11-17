Gerber confirms Fort Smith expansion plans, new jobs

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith has secured a deal with Gerber Products to expand its plant in the city.

Expansions to the plant are expected to add a total of 25 jobs over the course of five years.

Officials say they’re optimistic about the new job growth.

“The State of Arkansas, the Governor’s Office, AEDC, the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Fort Smith worked together to compete for Gerber’s expansion project. We offered incentives to secure the project,” said Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken, “480 jobs will remain and 25 jobs will be added over 5 years. A great win for Arkansas and the Fort Smith River Valley Region.”

The project will include facility upgrades like new food manufacturing and food processing equipment and machinery and will complete infrastructure improvements at the site.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers