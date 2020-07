FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gerber is adding jobs and investing millions in its Fort Smith facility.

Gerber Products Company, best known for its baby food, announced it’s adding a product line at its manufacturing facility in Fort Smith.

This will create up to 50 full time jobs.

As part of the expansion the company is spending $30 million on new food manufacturing and food processing equipment and machinery and will complete infrastructure improvements at the site.