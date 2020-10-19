Get a first look at 8th Street Gateway Park

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Starting October 19, residents will have the opportunity to view the conceptual master plan for 8th Street Gateway Park.

This masterplan will be available at website 8gatewaypark.com.

When citizens visit 8gatewaypark.com, they will be able to take a virtual tour of the park, view amenities, and provide feedback based on the design elements they see.

In December of 2019, Walmart Inc. announced the donation of 75 acres of green space for future park development.

A previous 23-acre land donation from the Walton family helped establish nearly 100 acres of available green space west of the intersection of Southwest 8th and Southwest I streets.

Bentonville Parks & Recreation has solicited public input through site tours, feedback sessions, stakeholder meetings, and online surveys to understand the amenities people want to see incorporated into the park.

After visiting with citizens, Bentonville Parks & Recreation has worked with PORT design consultants to create a master plan which focuses on four interrelated aspects: play, connectivity, ecology, and community.

This master plan is funded by a Design Excellence Grant awarded by the Walton Family Foundation.

For more information, visit PlayBentonville.com, or email parks@bentonvillear.com.