Get paid for participating in COVID-19 study

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansans can get paid for participating in a COVID-19 study.
Now-Diagnostics is asking Washington and Benton County residents to participate in its new COVID-19 diagnostic tests.
Participants will take one antigen and one antibody test.
The study will collect samples of saliva.
People ages 18 and older who have tested positive for COVID-19 or tested negative in the last six days may participate.
A copy of your test report is required.
Participants get paid up to $50.
Email clinicaltrials@nowdx.com or call 844-966-4530 to schedule an appointment.