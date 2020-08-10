Get paid for participating in COVID-19 study

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansans can get paid for participating in a COVID-19 study.

Now-Diagnostics is asking Washington and Benton County residents to participate in its new COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

Participants will take one antigen and one antibody test.

The study will collect samples of saliva.

People ages 18 and older who have tested positive for COVID-19 or tested negative in the last six days may participate.

A copy of your test report is required.

Participants get paid up to $50.

Email clinicaltrials@nowdx.com or call 844-966-4530 to schedule an appointment.