Get paid to watch Stephen King movies before Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner, but there’s still time for a lucky horror fan to score $1,300.

Dish Network retailer USDish.com will pay that person to watch 13 Stephen King movies before it’s time for trick-or-treating.

The movies included are:

Carrie (original or 2013 remake)

Children of the Corn

Christine

Creepshow

Cujo

Dreamcatcher

It (original or 2017 remake)

The Mist

Pet Sematary (original or 2019 remake)

Salem’s Lot

The Shining

Thinner

Misery

Applications are open now through October 15.

The applicant will receive $1,300, a Stephen King survival kit including a flashlight, blanket, movie-watching snacks, an Amazon gift card, and a FitBit to track your heart rate during the scary movies!