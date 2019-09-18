Get paid to watch Stephen King movies before Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner, but there’s still time for a lucky horror fan to score $1,300.
Dish Network retailer USDish.com will pay that person to watch 13 Stephen King movies before it’s time for trick-or-treating.
The movies included are:
- Carrie (original or 2013 remake)
- Children of the Corn
- Christine
- Creepshow
- Cujo
- Dreamcatcher
- It (original or 2017 remake)
- The Mist
- Pet Sematary (original or 2019 remake)
- Salem’s Lot
- The Shining
- Thinner
- Misery
Applications are open now through October 15.
The applicant will receive $1,300, a Stephen King survival kit including a flashlight, blanket, movie-watching snacks, an Amazon gift card, and a FitBit to track your heart rate during the scary movies!