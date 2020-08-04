Get Shift Done for Northwest Arkansas offers aid to displaced hospitality workers

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Hospitality workers who have been clocked out since the current health crisis will be able to give back to collect a paycheck.

The Northwest Arkansas Council and Pure Charity announced Monday, August 3, a partnership with Get Shift Done for Northwest Arkansas offering aid to displaced hospitality workers.

The initiative employs the workers to work shifts for nonprofits focused on hunger relief. In northwest Arkansas, they will be helping Pack Shack, Fayetteville Roots, Seeds that Feed and the Salvation Army Northwest Arkansas Area Command.



Jeannette Collins, Entrepreneurial Development Director of the Northwest Arkansas Council says the initiative is all about providing basic or supplemental income to these workers.

The workers not only receive income, they are also able to continuing using their expertise.

“It’s people who know food helping people who need food,” Collins said.

The workers will prepare, assemble and distribute meals. Using an app, they’ll be notified about available shifts. Once they have completed their shifts, they will be paid within 24 hours.

The Get Shift Done for Northwest Arkansas Program is supported by the Walmart Foundation, Walton Family Foundation and Willard, and the Pat Walker Charitable Foundation.