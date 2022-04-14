FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks’ Annual Spring Plant Sale is coming up soon as it sets its dates for April 29-30.

The Garden notes there will be a wide variety of plants for sale, as well as garden art, pottery, local raw honey, tea blends, hand-poured candles and wax melts that are free of parabens and phtalates, and herbal body products.

On Friday, April 29, the sale will be open 5-8 p.m. for Garden members only, who will get to make the first picks of plants. The public will be able to shop on Saturday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is no admission fee, but attendees are encouraged to bring cash or checks to purchase merchandise from local vendors. Additionally, if possible, the Garden says guests should bring boxes to carry purchases back to their vehicles.