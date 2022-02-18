LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Girl Scouts of the United States of America start selling cookies on February 18.

According to a news release from the organization, Girl Scouts are now selling nine different cookies.

This release says Girl Scouts are selling cookies in contact-free ways to keep themselves and customers safe during the pandemic.

Girl Scouts will run outdoor booths that follow local, state, and CDC guidelines, according to the release.

Customers can enter their zip code here to find a cookie booth or use the Google map on the “find cookies” page to find a troop with an online store for direct shipment or donation to local causes.

The Girl Scouts also have a cookie finder app available.