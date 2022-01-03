Girl Scouts – Diamonds to kickoff cookie season on January 7

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Girl Scouts – Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas announced in a news release they will be kicking off their 2022 cookie season on Friday, Jan. 7.

Among the new flavors being offered for consumers is “Adventurefuls,” which is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Other hit flavors such as Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs will be available.

The press release noted Girl Scouts will again be selling cookies in COVID-19-mindful ways to keep themselves and customers safe during the pandemic.

Cookies will also be sold digitally, via the “Digital Cookie,” an online platform for direct shipment or local delivery. On Feb. 18, customers can begin entering their zip code to purchase cookies online from a local troop for direct shipment or donation to local causes.

Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year, such as exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about.

To purchase cookies this season, there are a variety of methods you can take: